Eiza Gonzalez Stuns in Plunging Bodysuit, Stilettos, “Hottest Day of the Year”

When not filming a Hollywood movie, actress Eiza Gonzalez (Baby Driver, Ambulance) is often modeling. When the 34-year-old Mexican brunette beauty shared the stunning photos below for the style magazine of Mexican newspaper Milenio, she reported that it was “A DREAM shoot” with photographer Gavin Bond and fashion stylist Sarah Gore Reeves.

Gonzalez struck more than one pose in a plunging black bodysuit with a sheer tulle veil and a pair of stilettos.

With the photos, Gonzalez wrote (translated): “The more time I spend outside of Mexico, the more I appreciate my culture. The good and bad thing about my country is that we are very hardworking; maybe because here you have to work hard to have a semi-stable life, we have that culture of dedication. Adopting that desire is a huge benefit and I carry it with me always. Mexico is who I am. I am not American. I’m 100% mixed up and that will never stop being present in my life.”

Photographer Bond, who captured Gonzalez in the black-and-white photos on the roof of a building, reported that it was “the hottest day of the year” that day in Los Angeles.

Get ready to see more of Gonzalez: she will appear next in the upcoming Guy Ritchie movie Fountain of Youth with Natalie Portman and John Krasinski. The cast finished filming the movie earlier this month after shooting in Bangkok, Vienna, and Liverpool.