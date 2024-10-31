Amy Adams Stuns in Plunging Sheer Lace Corset, “Gorgeous”

Get ready to see more of Hollywood movie star Amy Adams (American Hustle, The Fighter, Doubt, Junebug). The red-haired beauty is turning heads on the red carpet as she promotes her new film, Nightbitch, in which she plays an artist who put her career on hold to have a baby and believes she’s turning into a dog at night. Trailer below.

As seen below at the AFI Fest, Adams struck a pose in a stunning white tuxedo suit with a sheer white lace corset with a plunging neckline underneath and with a pair of peek-a-boo stilettos by Christian Louboutin.

More than one fan replied, “Gorgeous!”

Adams wore another plunging corset suit to the Academy Museum gala in Los Angeles, the week prior.

And this week Adams graces the cover of Variety for the Power of Women issue in a light purple partially unbuttoned blouse and matching skirt by Ferragamo.

Adams will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming sci-fi film Klara and the Sun with Jenna Ortega (Wednesday) and Natasha Lyonne (American Pie, Poker Face).

Ortega plays the titular character, a robot girl named Klara who is designed to prevent loneliness and “tries to save a heartbroken family of humans.”

Klara and the Sun, which is based on the Kazuo Ishiguro novel of the same title, is scheduled for a 2025 release. Taika Waititi (Thor, JoJo Rabbit) directs. Bonus: Steve Buscemi and Simon Baker (The Mentalist) co-star.