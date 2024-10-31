Jodie Sweetin Stuns in Hot Pink Mini Dress at Bob Saget Award Show

Former child star Jodie Sweetin is best known for her role as Stephanie Tanner in the family sitcom Full House and the Netflix reboot Fuller House with the late Bob Saget who played the fun father of the House, Danny Tanner.

As seen above and below in a stunning shiny pink mini dress (by New York fashion label Mestiza) and matching knee-high stiletto boots (by Oasis Society), Sweetin turned heads at a charity event, “Cool Comedy, Hot Cuisine” hosted by the Scleroderma Research Foundation.

Musician John Mayer and comedian Jeffrey Ross were presented with the Bob Saget Legacy Award. Below are Mayer and Ross, longtime friends of Saget’s and the foundation, with his widow, Kelly Rizzo.

Swipe photos below to see more Full House stars in attendance including John Stamos (“Uncle Jesse”) and Lori Loughlin (Becky).

The SRF event, which raised $3.1 million for research, featured performances by both Ross and Mayer and fellow comedians Whitney Cummings and Chris Hardwick, among others.

Get ready to see more of Sweetin: she’s promoting her third installment of her Hallmark Channel TV movies, The Jane Mysteries: Too Much to Lose.

As seen in the trailer above, Sweetin plays the titular character, Jane, who “investigates the disappearance of a journalist after a significant game show win.”