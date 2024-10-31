Lori Loughlin Turns Heads in See-Through Bra at Charity Event

One of actress Lori Loughlin‘s most memorable roles is Becky Katsopolis on the long-running family sitcom Full House and the Netflix reboot Fuller House with John Stamos and the late Bob Saget. And the relationships built on that set remain enduring.

Loughlin recently turned heads at the charity event “Cool Comedy, Hot Cuisine” hosted by the Scleroderma Research Foundation, which presented the Bob Saget Legend Award to the comedian’s good friends Jeffrey Ross and musician John Legend.

Swipe the photo series below (Slide #6) to see Loughlin with Saget’s widow, Kelly Rizzo, in a see-through black bra under a black satin suit without a blouse.

Note: Stamos, Candace Cameron Bure and Jodie Sweetin (Saget’s TV daughters) attended the event, too.

Get ready to see more Loughlin: she stars in the new Dick Wolf TV cop series, On Call. She plays Lieutenant Bishop in the Amazon Prime Video series, which is set in Long Beach, California.

Troian Bellisario (Pretty Little Liars) stars as the protagonist, Traci Harmon, a “hard-charging but protective veteran officer…who struggles to find her place in the department while training the next generation of officers.”