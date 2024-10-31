Sean Penn’s Daughter Stuns in Revealing “Blue Jeans Strippin” Photo

Former Hollywood power couple Sean Penn (Mystic River, Milk, Dead Man Walking) and Robin Wright (The Princess Bride, Forrest Gump, Moneyball) are the parents of two actors: 31-year-old son Hopper Penn (Devil’s Peak with his mother) and 33-year-old daughter Dylan Penn (Flag Day, with her father).

[Note: Dylan made her first talk show appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Show with her father, to promote Flag Day. See below.]

While Robin Wright is promoting Here, her new film with her Forrest Gump co-star Tom Hanks, which is about multiple generations of couples and families inhabiting the same home over the course of a century, Dylan Penn continues to model. (Robin Wright also launched her acting career while modeling.)

The blonde beauty dropped the topless photo below, captioned it, “Blue jeans strippin,” and credited fashion and celebrity photographer Derek Kettela for capturing the moment. More than one fan replied, “Gorgeous!”

It’s not the first time Dylan Penn has modeled without a top, as seen below in a cutout crocheted bikini bottom.

Note: The Penn siblings, Dylan and Hopper, played brother and sister in the 2022 film Signs of Love with Rosanna Arquette and Hopper’s real-life girlfriend Zoë Bleu. Trailer below.