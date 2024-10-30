Leslie Bibb Stuns in Plunging Sideboob Dress, “Ain’t Nothing Broke”

Hollywood star Leslie Bibb (Iron Man, Palm Royale, American Housewife) is promoting her new film, Clint Eastwood‘s courtroom drama Juror No. 2. The blonde beauty turned heads at the Los Angeles premiere (on the last night of the AFI Fest) in a slinky gold lame halter top dress which revealed a lot of sideboob and a plunging back.

With the photos below, Bibb wrote: “i love it…i love this dress, this hair, this makeup, this balcony, this movie, this sam, this hotel, this moment:..ain’t nothing broke…”

Note: The dress is by fashion label Rabanne, the open-toe stilettos are Giuseppe Zanotti, and “this sam” refers to Bibb’s partner, fellow actor Sam Rockwell, who was her date for the evening.

Bibb said of her time working with Eastwood: “go ahead, make my day…and he did…working with Clint Eastwood will forever be a highlight in my artistic career…he treats his crew and his actors in such an unprecedented way…he is a legend, a dream director and a dream boss.”

Below is the trailer for Juror No. 2, which stars Nicholas Hoult as the titular character and will be released in theaters on November 1.

Get ready to see more of Bibb: she will star in the upcoming season of Mike White’s series The White Lotus with Michelle Monaghan (Mission: Impossible), Carrie Coon (Gone Girl), Parker Posey (Dazed and Confused), and Patrick Schwarzenegger, among others. The premiere of the new season of The White Lotus is scheduled for 2025.

