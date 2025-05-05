Trump Says Melania Thought He Looked “Cute” As Pope, But “I Couldn’t Be Married”

An AI-generated photo of U.S. President Donald Trump dressed as a Roman Catholic Pope was posted on Trump’s own Truth Social account and on the official White House account over the weekend, causing a stir. The image was uploaded during the mourning period for the late Pope Francis, who was buried in Rome last week, and before a new Pope is selected in the following weeks.

Asked about whether the image was disrespectful to Catholics, Trump replied that “the Catholics loved it.”

Asked whether publishing the image on the official White House X account “diminished” the seriousness of that account, Trump replied “give me a break.” The President followed that by saying: “Somebody did it in fun. It’s fine. You have to have a little fun, don’t you?”

Reporter: Some Catholics are not happy about the image of you looking like the Pope



Trump: You mean they can’t take a joke? You mean the fake news. The Catholics loved it. I had nothing to do with it. Maybe it was AI. My wife thought it was cute. Ha ha



Reporter: It was put out… pic.twitter.com/eo80ACv6OQ — Acyn (@Acyn) May 5, 2025

Trump also revealed it wasn’t only Catholics who loved the photo, but that First Lady Melania Trump also appreciated the image. “Actually my wife thought it was cute,” Trump said. “Ha ha she said, isn’t that nice?”

Trump then, evidently considering what his life would be like as Pope, said: “Actually I would not be able to be married though. That would be a lot. To the best of my knowledge Popes aren’t big on getting married, are they? Not that we know of.”

NOTE: Not all Catholics “loved it,” as the post from the New York Catholic Conference below — “nothing clever or funny about this image, Mr. President” — demonstrates.

There is nothing clever or funny about this image, Mr. President. We just buried our beloved Pope Francis and the cardinals are about to enter a solemn conclave to elect a new successor of St. Peter. Do not mock us. https://t.co/ortxbkDlT5 — NYS Catholic Conference (@NYSCatholicConf) May 3, 2025

Others — who saw the photo not as intended to demean but merely in “poor taste” — nevertheless warned against mockery concerning important religious figures, especially in ostensibly serious channels.

“The Pope image of Trump on the WH account was in poor taste,” wrote one commenter. “While some may find it funny, it disrespects Catholics and the papacy. Public officials should avoid mocking religious figures, even if meant as a joke.”