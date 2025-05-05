Nancy Mace Complains Attorney General “Never Showed Up”

U.S. Representative Nancy Mace (R-SC) shared a photo of herself standing in front of a wall at the U.S.-Mexico border on May 5. She captioned the image: “Do Nothing Attorney General Alan Wilson: Missing in action. Lt. Governor? Never showed up. They held press conferences. I held the line. Sanctuary sheriffs have no place in South Carolina, not on my watch.”

[Note: Mace and Wilson — and South Carolina’s Lt. Governor Pamela Evette — are reportedly considering gubernatorial runs in 2026. Incumbent Republican Gov. Henry McMaster is not running for re-election due to term limits.]

Do Nothing Attorney General Alan Wilson: Missing in action.

Lt. Governor? Never showed up.



They held press conferences. I held the line.



Sanctuary sheriffs have no place in South Carolina, not on my watch. pic.twitter.com/QcgsuJe4TW — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) May 5, 2025

When recently asked what the GOP gubernatorial primary might look like, Mace said “everyone I’ve heard of, every name I’ve heard, they’re all nice people, but they don’t have that ability to kick [expletive] and take names and make some of the tough decisions that are going to be needed to move our state forward.”

As seen below, Attorney General Wilson participated in the South Carolina GOP conference this weekend. One supporter replied to the photos: “Good to see the only gubernatorial candidate there participating in the grassroots.”

Also this weekend, Mace shared her graduation photo from The Citadel and wrote: “26 years ago, this high school dropout became the first woman to graduate from The Citadel.” (Note: Community Notes responded to the post by writing “The first woman to graduate from The Citadel was Maxine Hudson (1970),” with a link to the Citadel website.)

26 years ago, this high school dropout became the first woman to graduate from The Citadel.



Happy Graduation Day to The @Citadel1842! pic.twitter.com/XaT9kroEHH — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) May 3, 2025

Note on Governor McMaster: In April, President Trump appointed McMaster to the Homeland Security Advisory Council, which advises Homeland Secretary Kristi Noem. The other members of the council are Fox News star Mark Levin; Florida state Senator and RNC treasurer Joe Gruters; and private investigator Beau Dietl, who as an actor has appeared in films including Goodfellas, The Wolf of Wall Street, and The Irishman.