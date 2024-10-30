Kathryn Newton Stuns in Plunging NFL Cheerleader Costume, “Things Get Freaky”

Hollywood movie star Kathryn Newton (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Big Little Lies, Freaky) turned heads at the Academy Museum gala in Los Angeles last week in a stunning pink corset dress with a plunging neckline, see below.

This week the 27-year-old blonde beauty is celebrating Halloween early, as seen below with iconic monsters including Dracula, Frankenstein and the Bride of Frankenstein.

Newton, who starred in the dark comedy Lisa Frankenstein, captioned the photos: “What happens when Lisa Frankenstein and Abigail meet up on the back lot? Things get Freaky…”

A Kathryn Newton fan account on Instagram shared the photos below of Newton rocking a sexy Dallas Cowboys cheerleader costume and reported that she wore the plunging suit to Jesse Jo Stark’s Halloween party on Tuesday.

Swipe below to see more photos from the party — Newton posed with singer Grace McKagan and her Lisa Frankenstein co-star Cole Sprouse was there too.

Get ready to see more of Newton: she will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming thriller Lips Like Sugar with Natural Born Killers co-stars Juliette Lewis and Woody Harrelson, and Owen Wilson, among others. It’s set in 1984 Los Angeles during the Summer Olympics: when all eyes were on the games, a teenage girl went missing.

Note: As seen in the trailer above, Newton played the protagonist, teenager Millie in the 2020 dark comedy slasher movie Freaky with Vince Vaughn (Wedding Crashers, Swingers, Rudy).