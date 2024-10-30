Penelope Cruz Stuns in Plunging Dress with Thigh-High Slit with Salma Hayek

Spanish-born movie star Penelope Cruz (Vicky Cristina Barcelona) and Mexican-born movie star Salma Hayek (Frida) held hands as they posed for the cameras at the WSJ Magazine 2024 Innovator Awards, where Hayek was honored along with pop star Charli xcx (Brat), the WNBA, fashion designer Marc Jacobs, Apple CEO Tim Cook, and the cast of Saturday Night Live, among others.

As seen below Cruz stunned in a plunging silver drape gown with a thigh-high slit and matching open-toe stilettos. Hayek turned heads in a strapless red column dress.

Swipe the photos above to see fellow attendees including triple-threat Ariana Grande (Wicked), actress Aubrey Plaza (All Along Agatha), and supermodel Emily Ratajkowski.

As seen in the photos above and below, Hayek struck a pose in several different fashion-forward ensembles for the WSJ magazine and spoke about her philanthropic endeavors and fellow celebrities who have inspired her including Madonna.

WSJ reports that Hayek “has turned the Kering Foundation’s annual fundraising dinner in New York, Caring for Women, into a mini Met Gala.” The 2024 event, which is sponsored by her husband’s luxury goods company Kering, raised approximately $3 million and awareness “to the fight against gender-based violence. “