Minka Kelly Rocks Crop Top with Shirtless Boyfriend, “Champagne Problems”

When not promoting her memoir, Tell Me Everything, Hollywood star Minka Kelly (The Butler, Just Go with It, Friday Night Lights) is often photographed by the paparazzi with her buff boyfriend, Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds.

As seen below, the power couple recently took a walk together in Los Angeles, holding hands. Kelly rocked a white crop top and oversized jeans while Reynolds went without a shirt.

Imagine Dragons fans are going wild over Reynolds’s familiar bare-chested look. One replied: “Imagine t-shirts,” another chimed in “It’s more newsworthy when this man is actually wearing a shirt at this point.” And another: “Ain’t he shirtless all the time or is it me mistaking?”

Other die-hard Imagine Dragons fans are trying to steer the shirtless conversation back to his music: “Saw him on tour last night! When he took his shirt off it was glorious.”

Get ready to see more of Kelly: she will star in the upcoming Netflix holiday romantic comedy Champagne Problems. The brunette beauty plays the protagonist, a mergers and acquisitions executive who travels to France to broker a champagne brand sale “but finds herself falling for the founder’s son amidst a whirlwind romance unfolding during the Christmas season.” Screenwriter Mark Steven Johnson (Daredevil, Grumpy Old Men, Christopher Robin) wrote the script and will direct.