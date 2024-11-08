Kiernan Shipka Stuns in Plunging Sheer Lace Mini Dress

Get ready to see more of Hollywood star Kiernan Shipka (Longlegs, Mad Men). The 24-year-old blonde is turning heads on the red carpet in a sheer black lace mini dress with a plunging neckline as she promotes her new blockbuster Red One.

See photos below with her co-stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (Jumanji), Lucy Liu (Kill Bill), Chris Evans (Captain America) and Oscar winner J.K. Simmons (Whiplash), who plays Santa Claus in the action/adventure holiday flick.

When not on a movie set or on the red carpet, Shipka is often modeling — as seen below in a sheer black lace bra with a cropped bomber jacket and low-riding plaid mini skirt at a Miu Miu fashion show.

As seen above and below, it’s not the first time Shipka’s worn a sheer black lace bra ensemble. Above she’s wearing a cutout dress by Nina Ricci in Paris. The look below she calls “Business casual.”

After Red One is released in theaters in the United States on November 15, Shipka’s MAX original comedy movie Sweethearts will be released on November 28. It’s about two college freshmen (Shipka and Nico Hiraga) who decide to break up with their high school sweethearts over the Thanksgiving break.