Lucy Liu Stuns in Strapless Black Velvet Corset Dress, “Absolutely Beautiful”

Get ready to see more of Hollywood star Lucy Liu (Charlie’s Angels, Kill Bill, Vol. 1, Chicago). She’s promoting her new film, the holiday movie Red One with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (Jumanji), Chris Evans (Captain America), and Oscar winner J.K. Simmons (Whiplash), who plays Santa.

As seen below, Liu turned heads at the world premiere of Red One in Berlin, Germany.

For the red carpet event, Liu struck a pose in a stunning black velvet backless gown featuring a crystal encrusted bodice with sculptural looped net detailing from the Zuhair Murad Couture Fall-Winter 2024/25 collection. “Absolutely Beautiful,” writes one fan, among many expressing similar delight.

Liu is also turning heads on the newsstands in Asia. As seen below, she models a striking white strapless corset gown on the cover of Vogue Singapore.

Liu told Vogue Singapore that Red One is the first film of hers that her son has seen.

Liu is quoted as saying: “Children are so pure. His teachers have told me that he talks about me sometimes and feels proud of me. There was a point when I was trying to teach him why privacy was important for our personal safety and I remember telling him not to bring up what I do to his classmates. But then I realized that I was taking these special moments away from him.”