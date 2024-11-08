Lori Loughlin Upsets the Reagans on ‘Blue Bloods’

Hollywood star Lori Loughlin is best known for her roles as Becky on Full House and the Netflix reboot Fuller House, and as Abigail Stanton in the Hallmark Channel series When Calls the Heart.

After serving two months in prison in 2020 after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit fraud in connection with the 2019 college admissions bribery scandal, Loughlin has returned to acting.

In March, Loughlin poked fun at herself by playing herself in the Curb Your Enthusiasm episode ‘The Gettysburg Address’ opposite Larry David.

In the episode, Loughlin, an avid golf player, turns to David to help her get into one of the LA country clubs that had black-balled her due to her role in the 2019 scandal. When she gets membership, David notices that she cheats on the course and manipulates people to get the best tee times.

Get ready to see more of Loughlin: In the upcoming Blue Bloods episode ‘New York Minute,’ NYPD Commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) is upset when an award his son, NYPD Detective Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) was to be honored with (by the Irish Society) is rescinded by Grace Edwards (Loughlin), the widow of an NYPD officer killed in the line of duty.

As seen in the mysterious sneak peek video below, Pop Reagan (Len Cariou) thinks the rescinding “is a good idea.”

The Blue Bloods episode ‘New York Minute’ airs Friday, November 8 at 10 pm on ABC.