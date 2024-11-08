Jessica Capshaw Stuns in Navel-Plunging Dress, “Hot Hot Hot”

Hollywood star Jessica Capshaw (Tell Me Lies, Minority Report) delighted Grey’s Anatomy fans when she reprised her role as Dr. Arizona Robbins for an episode of the medical drama in April.

This week the blonde beauty stopped traffic in New York City in a stunning black velvet dress with a navel-plunging neckline by fashion house Yves Saint Laurent.

Capshaw’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the look. Sasha Alexander (Rizzoli & Isles) replied “Holy lady” with a series of fire emojis. Rita Wilson (Sleepless in Seattle) replied, “Love this look!” and another fan chimed in, “Hot hot hot!”

As seen below, Capshaw also struck a pose for New York Moves Magazine.

Get ready to see more of Capshaw, daughter of Indiana Jones star Kate Capshaw and stepdaughter of Steven Spielberg, as she will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming comedy Miracle on 74th Street.

Note: Miracle on 74th Street stars comedic actress Jill Kargman (Odd Mom Out) as the protagonist, an influencer on the Upper East Side of Manhattan who tries desperately to reach one million followers, sometimes with and sometimes without the help of her wealthy fake friends (Capshaw plays one of the friends).