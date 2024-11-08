Sophie Turner Stuns in Tiny Fringe Mini Dress, “Legs for Days”

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner is turning heads in London where she received the “performer of the year” award from Harper Bazaar’s UK magazine for her leading lady role in the crime series Joan. She plays the titular character, based on the life of British jewelry thief Joan Hannington.

With the photos below — featuring the 28-year-old strawberry blonde in a stunning white mini dress (by French fashion powerhouse Louis Vuitton) and a pair of towering black stilettos (by Christian Louboutin)– Turner wrote: “Still pinching myself.”

Turner’s fans are going wild over the winter white look and how the dress emphasizes her fit physique. As one admiring fan replied, “legs for days.”

Note: Turner is a brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton, who recorded the actress getting ready before the famous annual Met Gala in New York City.

Turner reports that she was excited to receive the award and that it was presented to her by “none other than one of my favourite people in the world” — fellow British actor Archie Madekwe (Gran Turismo, Heart of Stone).

Get ready to see more of Turner and Madekwe: they star together in the upcoming series Haven. It’s described on imdb as “A contemporary, high-octane thriller about the heist of the century and the ordinary office worker who finds herself at the heart of it.”