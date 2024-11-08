‘Yellowstone’ Star Hassie Harrison Stuns in Plunging Corset Dress, “A Wild One”

Hollywood star Hassie Harrison is promoting the new season of the Paramount+ Western family drama Yellowstone in New York City this week. As seen below, in a stunning strapless silver corset dress (by Ralph Lauren) with a plunging neckline, the blonde beauty turned heads at the premiere event held at the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA).

With the photos above, Harrison wrote: “All the cowboys made it to the big city! Having the Yellowstone premiere at the MoMa was such a dream. So excited for everyone to see the new season! It’s going to be a wild one!!” She added: “Thanks to my team who helped create this old Hollywood look and let me have this little Cinderella moment.”

The new season of Yellowstone will premiere on Paramount+ on Sunday, November 10. Dramatic trailer above.

Get ready to see more of Harrison: she finished filming the upcoming horror thriller movie Dangerous Animals.

Harrison stars as the protagonist, a young surfer named Zephyr, who’s abducted by a shark-obsessed serial killer (played by Jai Courtney, Terminator Genisys) and held captive on his boat. Filmed on the Australian Gold Coast, Dangerous Animals is directed by Sean Byrne (The Loved Ones, The Devil’s Candy). Bonus: Heartbreak High’s Josh Heuston plays Zephyr’s love interest who tries to save her.

When not a movie set, Harrison spends time with her newlywed husband, fellow Yellowstone star Ryan Bingham, as seen above on the cover of Vogue.