Sofia Vergara Snapped with “Cute” Beverly Hills Lawyer, Sharon Stone Reacts

When not promoting her new Netflix mini-series Griselda (in which she transforms herself into the titular character, the late Colombian drug lord Griselda Blanco), former Modern Family star Sofia Vergara spends time with family and friends.

When Vergara shared the photo below, of her posing and smiling with a handsome man, Troy A. Christiansen of Beverly Hills, California, she captioned it: “Cutest lawyer” with red heart emoji and thanked him. More than one fan asked if she’s dating him.

The answer is no. Christiansen is a divorce attorney. He describes family law matters as “often times confusing, emotional, time-consuming, and financially draining.” He helps clients, including Vergara (who recently divorced her husband of eight years, Magic Mike actor Joe Manganiello), with “divorce and dissolution of marriage” matters and pre- and post-nuptial agreements, among other services.

Vergara’s fans and famous friends are rallying around her including Hollywood movie star Sharon Stone (Casino, Basic Instinct) who replied: “Good for you.” Musician Olga Tañón replied: “Enjoy yourself, you deserve it.”

Get ready to see more of Vergara: she stars in Jennifer Lopez‘s new movie This Is Me… Now, which coincides with the release of JLo’s album of the same name.

The film tells the story of Lopez’s “journey to love through her own eyes” (she co-wrote the script). Her current (fourth) husband, Oscar winner Ben Affleck (Good Will Hunting, Argo), makes an appearance, too. This Is Me… Now will be available on Amazon Prime on Friday, February 16. Trailer above.