Jessica Simpson Stuns in Sheer Tight White Tank, “Does a Body Good”

Singer/actress/social media influencer Jessica Simpson often flaunts her curves as she models for her eponymous fashion brand, Jessica Simpson Collection. As seen below, in an arched back, parted lips pose, Simpson posed in her leopard-print cutout swimsuit with golden stilettos and captioned the photo: “THIRSTY.” (The all caps style is hers.)

Simpson was also recently honored by Footwear News (she recently earned the organization’s lifetime achievement award) and was featured in its magazine which described Simpson has “an icon…who is not afraid to take risks” and one whose choices often “don’t make sense in the immediate, but they’re part of an enlightened understanding of the big picture.”

Simpson often leaves the comments on her social media accounts but after receiving a plethora of negative feedback regarding her latest photo shoot, the comments were turned off. As seen in the milk ad below — of Simpson wearing a tight sheer white tank top and holding a glass of milk — Simpson captioned the photo: “Milk…does a body good” and tagged Gonna Need Milk, which encourages women to drink milk and especially while training for marathons.

According to Yahoo!, the photo triggered a debate about the effects of milk. As Dr. Deborah Cohen, professor of clinical nutrition at Rutgers University said: “There is some concern and confusion about the role of dairy in cardiovascular disease, cancer and obesity, but there is no good evidence to support the relationship between low-fat dairy and any of these claims.”