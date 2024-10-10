Jessica Biel Stops NYC Traffic in Leather Pants, “Extra Beautiful”

Hollywood star Jessica Biel (The Sinner, Ulee’s Gold, 7th Heaven) stopped traffic in New York City when she arrived at the launch party for Ophelia Eve Jewelry, a new collection of 18-karat gold handmade jewelry designed by Samantha and Beth Yorn.

As seen below, Biel rocked a grey blazer over a black bodysuit with black leather pants and sheer high-heel mules for the party.

Fellow A-list celebrities including Kate Hudson (Almost Famous, Knives Out: Glass Onion) and TV personality Maria Menounos also attended the downtown party — and in notable black and white fashion-forward ensembles.

New York photographer Elder Ordonez reported that Biel “looked extra beautiful.”

Get ready to see more of Biel: she just finished filming her upcoming series The Better Sister in New York City — see behind-the-scene video below.

In The Better Sister, Biel plays the protagonist, young widow and single mom Chloe, who struggles after her husband is murdered while her sister Nicky (Elizabeth Banks) battles addiction. Bonus: Kim Dickens (Deadwood, Gone Girl), Matthew Modine (Full Metal Jacket, Birdy) and Gloria Reuben (Hamilton, ER) co-star.