Kristen Stewart Stuns in Plunging Sweater, Mini Skirt, ‘Flesh of the Gods’

Hollywood movie star Kristen Stewart (The Twilight Saga, Snow White and the Huntsman) isn’t on social media — but her fans are pleased that celebrity stylist Tara Swennen is and shared the photo below of Stewart at the Downtown Women’s Center’s annual gala in Los Angeles.

The 34-year-old brunette beauty rocked an unbuttoned cardigan sweater (by fashion designer Monique Lhuillier) with a mini skirt (by Elisabetta Franchi) and stilettos (Manolo Blahnik) — and her hair pulled back in a high ponytail.

Alexa Molinaro, who styled Stewart in an unbuttoned plunging shirt look for the 2022 Oscars (below), also helped with Stewart’s Downtown LA look.

Get ready to see more of Stewart: she’s promoting her new movie Sacrament, a comedy about a young man (Michael Angarano) who convinces his longtime friend Glenn (Michael Cera) who’s settled into domestic life, to go on an impromptu road trip from Los Angeles to Sacramento.

And Stewart’s been cast in the upcoming horror movie Flesh of the Gods with Oscar Isaac (Inside Llewyn Davis, A Most Violent Year, Dune).

The two play a married couple in 1980s Los Angeles, where they meet “a mysterious and enigmatic figure known as Nameless and her hard-partying cabal…and are seduced into a glamorous, surrealistic world of hedonism, thrills and violence.” The Flesh of the Gods is directed by Panos Cosmatos (Mandy) who co-wrote the script with Andrew Kevin Walker (Se7en).