Natasha Lyonne Stuns in Sheer Lace Cami Dress with Kieran Culkin

Former child stars Natasha Lyonne (Pee-wee’s Playhouse, Heartburn, Slums of Beverly Hills) and Kieran Culkin (The Cider House Rules, Igby Goes Down) turned heads when they posed together on the red carpet.

As seen below, the two native New Yorkers enjoyed each other’s company at the BAFTA Tea Party held at The Pierre Hotel in Manhattan.

Lyonne stunned in a black lace bra cami dress and Culkin winked at the photographers in a chartreuse-colored sweater and full beard.

Digital Spy called the duo: “an undeniably iconic combination.”

Get ready to see more of Lyonne: she’s working on season 2 of her hit Peacock series Poker Face and she’ll appear next in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movie The Fantastic Four: The Next Steps with Pedro Pascal as Mister Fantastic; Vanessa Kirby as Invisible Woman; Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing; and Joseph Quinn as Human Torch.

Bonus: Julia Garner (Ozark) plays Silver Surfer. Lyonne’s role and John Malkovich‘s role have not been revealed.

Culkin is promoting his new film with Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain, in which the two play a mismatched pair of cousins touring Poland in memory of their grandmother. A Real Pain, which was written and directed by Eisenberg, will be released on November 1.