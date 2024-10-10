Jessica Alba Ignites Marvel Rumors With Robert Downey Jr., “Iron Man and Sue Storm”

Hollywood star Jessica Alba (Fantastic Four, Honey, Dark Angel) took her teenage daughter Honor Warren and friends on a trip to New York City. As seen in the photos below, Alba visited fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe star Robert Downey, Jr. (Iron Man, Oppenheimer, Chaplin) backstage at the Lincoln Center Theater where he stars in the play, McNEAL.

It was a short visit to NYC, just 12 hours, but Alba reported a good time was had by all. The brunette beauty wrote: “12 hours in the big 🍎. We had the best eats (at The Corner Store in the West Village) and got to see a play!”

She wrote to Downey: “I could watch you read the dictionary – you are so brilliant + talented. Until next time NYC!”

Marvel fans are going wild over the photos of Downey with Alba. As one identified them as “Iron Man and Sue Storm.”

When another fan chimed in and asked “What’s Sue Storm doing with Dr Doom?,” more than one speculated that “they may be preparing for a new Avengers together” and provided potential plots of a MCU movie with the two actors playing their famous superhero characters

As one fan offered: “making a deal to kill deadpool and wolverine since she found out deadpool caused her brother to die.”

Note: When not on stage, Downey is working on the next two Avengers movies: Avengers: Doomsday (2026) and Avengers: Secret Wars (2027).