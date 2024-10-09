Sharon Stone Stuns in Plunging Hip-High Slit Mini Dress, “So Dramatic”

When not on a movie set, Hollywood star Sharon Stone (Basic Instinct, Casino, The Quick and the Dead) is often modeling. As seen in the stunning photos below, the 66-year-old femme fatale is turning heads on the October covers of Harper’s Bazaar Czech.

… and on the inside pages of the magazine, as seen below in a mini dress with a plunging neckline and double hip-high slits sans underwear.

Harper’s Bazaar reports after their interview with Stone: “She’s funny, sharp, straightforward, beautiful, astounding intelligent and educated. A woman with great artistic talent, with which she can successfully lead several parallel artistic careers. It’s hard to introduce her to someone who doesn’t know her. Her life is so dramatic.”

Get ready to see more of Stone: she will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming dark comedy Nobody 2.

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul) plays the protagonist, a former lethal assassin turned suburban dad who’s been “pulled back into his violent past after thwarting a home invasion, setting off a chain of events that unravels secrets about his wife Becca’s past and his own.” Connie Nielsen (Wonder Woman, Gladiator) plays the wife.

Nobody 2, which was directed by Timo Tjahjanto (above with Stone), is scheduled for a August 2025 release. Bonus: Christopher Lloyd (Taxi, Back to the Future) and Colin Hanks (Life in Pieces) co-star. Odenkirk co-wrote the script.