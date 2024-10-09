Derek Jeter’s Wife Stuns in Strapless Cutout Mini Dress

Former New York Yankees captain and shortstop Derek Jeter — a sports and baseball icon — announced this week that he’s launching a production company in Hollywood, Cap 2. (The five-time World Series champion wore the #2 Yankees jersey while captain of the most famous MLB team.)

Following in the footsteps of fellow professional athletes including NBA legends including LeBron James and Steph Curry, Jeter will develop family-friendly documentaries and scripted sports-related projects, many of them about baseball.

When not working on Cap 2, Jeter spends time with his former professional model wife, Hannah (nee Davis) Jeter, who recently shared the photos below of herself rocking a strapless cutout mini dress with her husband of eight years.

As seen below, the Jeters networked at billionaire Michael Rubin’s famous celebrity white party in the Hamptons this summer, too. (Rubin is the co-founder and CEO of Fanatics and was an owner of the NBA Philadelphia 76ers.)

Note: Jeter told The Hollywood Reporter that he sees Cap 2 Productions as an expansion The Players’ Tribune, the online sports magazine he co-founded with former sports agent Jaymee Messler in 2014.