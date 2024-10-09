Carrie Underwood Stuns in Hot Pink Mini Dress in NYC

Mega country music star Carrie Underwood (winner of Season 4 of American Idol, 2005) is stepping into the stilettos of global pop star Katy Perry who left the TV singing competition this season to promote her new music — the new album 143, which features her controversial song (and video) ‘Woman’s World.’

As seen below, Underwood met with her fellow Idol judges — R&B legend Lionel Richie and country star Luke Bryan — and host Ryan Seacrest in New York City.

The 41-year-old blonde beauty rocked a hot pink mini dress with long caped sleeves for the meeting and wrote: “HERE WE ARE🤩 Back in the big city looking for the BEST and brightest talent!!!! 🎤🗽💙 Season 23 starts in Spring ’25!”

Underwood’s fans are going wild over the photo (“Looking great!”) and are excited to have her “coming full circle” after winning the competition which launched her career nearly 20 years ago.

For those not willing to wait until the Spring to see Underwood, the Grand Ole Opry member will be “back in the circle” at the legendary music house in Tennessee on November 16 “for a magical night of two shows at 7pm & 9:30pm.”