Meghan Trainor Stuns in Bikini Top, Tiny Mini Skirt, “Big Bucket-List Dream Come True”

Pop star Meghan Trainor (‘All About That Bass’) continues to entertain her fans on her fourth headlining concert tour, The Timeless Tour, as seen below in Indiana.

Trainor said the blue mesh bikini top and tiny pleated mini skirt was one of her favorite ensembles for the show in the Hoosier state.

Below: Trainor wore a similar black two-piece outfit for her show in Pittsburgh, PA.

Note: The last time Trainor (now a mother of two children) toured was in 2016 on her Untouchable Tour.

Trainor said of her upcoming outdoor performance at famous Red Rocks Amphitheater on October 8: “I’ve always wanted to go, and I’ve never performed there — I’ve never even seen a show there.”

She added about the Colorado venue that has a 9,525 capacity seating area: “And so this is a big bucket-list dream come true. It was one of the first places we booked; I remember my team didn’t care about any other place as much as this place. It was a huge win for us, and we’re so honored and excited.”

Note: Trainor’s 24-date Timeless Tour began on September 1 in Hollywood, Florida, and is will end in Inglewood, California on Saturday, October 19.