Chicago PD Star Marina Squerciati Confuses Fans with “First Date” Photos

Actress Marina Squerciati has been playing police officer Kim Burgess on the long-running Dick Wolf TV crime drama series Chicago P.D. for the past 10 years.

Before the Season 12 premiere last week, Squerciati shared the fun photos series below and wrote: “Kate and Benji’s first date. Swipe to see Jake and Kate first’s date back in 2021” with the hashtags #forthoseintheknow and #truefans, among others.

More than one Chicago P.D. fan admitted: “No idea what this means” and “don’t get it.” Squerciati also admitted, “It’s kinda hard to explain.”

Luckily, one “true fan” came to her rescue and replied: “There was a joke ages ago that Halstead and Burgess hardly have any moments together, to the point that they didn’t even really know each other’s names. Thus Jake and Kate were born.”

Benjamin Levy Aguilar, the actor in the first photo with Squerciati, who reprised his role as Danny Torres for the Season 12 premiere (photo below), replied: “Love this” with laughing crying emojis. Note: Jesse Lee Soffer plays Jay Halstead a.k.a. Jake.

Chicago P.D. airs every Wednesday at 10 pm ET on NBC, right after Chicago Fire at 9 pm and Chicago Med at 8 pm.