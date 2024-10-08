Emma Stone Stuns in Sheer Bodysuit Dress With Husband, ‘A Real Pain’

Get ready to see more of Hollywood star Emma Stone (La La Land, The Help, Easy A). The red-haired beauty is turning heads at the New York Film Festival where she’s promoting her new film, A Real Pain.

As seen above and below, Stone wore a stunning sheer stripe coverup dress over a black bodysuit by French fashion design house Louis Vuitton. Be sure to swipe to see the full-length view.

Note: Stone doesn’t appear in the film: she and her husband, former Saturday Night Live writer Dave McCary, are executive producers of the comedy drama which was written and directed by Jesse Eisenberg (The Social Network, Roger Dodger). Eisenberg and Kieran Culkin (Succession, You Can Count on Me) play two cousins who reunite for a tour through Poland to honor their beloved grandmother.

As seen above, Kieran Culkin brought his wife Jazz Charton to the premiere at the New York Film Festival. A Real Pain will be released on Friday, November 1. Trailer below.