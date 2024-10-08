Rachel Zegler Stuns in Sheer Lingerie Dress With Boyfriend, “Can Josh Fight?”

Triple-threat entertainer Rachel Zegler (West Side Story, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbird & Snakes, Shazam! Fury of the Gods) in turning heads this week in New York, where she’s making her Broadway debut in Romeo + Juliet.

As seen below, rocking a sheer black dress over a black lingerie set, the 23-year-old raven-haired beauty celebrated being honored at a party hosted by entertainment media hub Variety. That’s her real-life boyfriend Josh Andres Rivera (West Side Story, The Hunger Games) on the left and her on-stage boyfriend Kit Connor (Rocketman, The Wild Robot) on the right.

Fans are going wild over Zegler’s fashion-forward look and her posing with Rivera. As one male fan wrote in jest, “Can Josh fight?” suggesting he’ll need to fight off her admirers.

Zegler is featured on the cover of Variety‘s New York issue, and inside its pages as seen below.

Get ready to see more of Zegler: before the release of her highly anticipated Disney movie Snow White with Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) as the Evil Queen, Zegler will appear next on the big screen in the teen horror comedy Y2K.

As seen in the trailer above, the “disaster comedy” movie is about two loner high school teens (Jaeden Martell, Julian Dennison) who decide to crash a party on New Year’s Eve 1999. Zegler plays the It-girl, Laura. “The night becomes even crazier than they could have ever dreamed when the clock strikes midnight.” Jonah Hill (21 Jump Street) is the executive producer, Alicia Silverstone (Clueless) plays the mom.