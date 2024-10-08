Bethenny Frankel Stuns in Strapless Denim Bodycon Dress, “Fits Like a Glove”

After interviewing Vice President Kamala Harris, Call Her Daddy podcaster Alexandra Cooper interviewed former Real Housewives of New York City star and Skinny Girl founder Bethenny Frankel in Scottsdale, Arizona.

As seen in the photos and video below, Frankel turned heads in a stunning strapless denim bodycon dress with a high slit in the back and with matching blue stilettos (Giambattista Valli). A Chanel bag wrapped up the look.

The dress is by fashion label Aritzia which says it was “inspired by the decade that lives on, The ’90s Tube Maxi features an empire waist and a centre back vent (for ease of walking). It’s crafted with premium Italian cotton denim that feels right from day one — thanks to a touch of stretch.”

Frankel’s fans are going wild over the blue denim look. As one replied: “Gorgeous! Dress fits like a glove!”

Prior to her Arizona engagement, Frankel turned heads in Paris at the world famous opera house where she modeled a strapless black mini dress with elaborate pink flowers on the runway at the L’Oreal show. See above. The dress is by designer Mihano Momosa.

Frankel wrote about the moment: “I walked this L’Oreal Paris runway as a supermodel, as a mom, as a woman but most importantly as me.”