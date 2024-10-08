Rachel Bilson Stuns in Strapless Plunging Mini Dress, “Smoke Show”

Get ready to see more of Hollywood star Rachel Bilson (Accused, The O.C., Hart of Dixie). The brunette beauty turned heads in New York this week in a stunning strapless mini dress with a plunging neckline and bubble skirt by fashion label Yuzefi. (Her jewelry is by Smith and Mara and her black heels are Charles Keith.)

Bilson captioned the photos above and below: “A NY minute.”

With the “getting ready” photos below, Bilson revealed that she stayed at the Mercer Hotel while in SoHo, Manhattan. (SoHo = South of Houston Street.)

Bilson’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the fashion-forward look. More than one replied, “Smoke show!”

Fellow actress Brittany Snow (Pitch Perfect) wrote: “Cutie!,” reality TV star turned jewelry designer Kristin Cavallari (Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County, The Hills) replied: “You’re so cute!!!” and Sasha Pieterse Sheaffer (Pretty Little Liars) responded: “Stunner” with a fire emoji.

The bubble skirt mini-dress silhouette suits Bilson, as seen above in an “extra bubbly” top and skirt ensemble by fashion label Dissh. This time paired with open-toed kitten heels by Inez.