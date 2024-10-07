Cobie Smulders Stuns in Hot Pink Strapless Corset, ‘Me and the Boys’

Hollywood star Cobie Smulders is best known for her roles as Robin Scherbatsky on the long running sitcom How I Met Your Mother — and as Agent Maria Hill in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (The Avengers).

The Canadian-born brunette beauty doesn’t post often on social media, so when she does her millions of fans take note.

As seen above and below, Smulders turned heads in a stunning hot pink strapless corset suit (by fashion designer Roland Mouret) at the red carpet premiere of her new film, the psychological thriller, Sharp Corner.

In Sharp Corner, Ben Foster (Emancipation, 3:10 to Yuma) plays the protagonist, a dedicated family man who “becomes obsessed with saving the lives of the car accident victims on the sharp corner in front of his house – an obsession that could cost him everything.” Smulders plays his wife.

When Smulders shared the press day photos below, she reported: “Me and the boys premiering our film Sharp Corner.” Swipe to see her with Foster and director Jason Buxton.

Sharp Corner, which was filmed in Nova Scotia, Canada, is based on the short story of the same title by Russell Wangersky. After its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, Sharp Corner was screened at the 2024 Atlantic International Film Festival (in Halifax), where it won the awards for Best Atlantic Canadian Feature and Best Atlantic Canadian Director.