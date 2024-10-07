Dolores Catania Stuns in Plunging Red Dress, Teresa Giudice Reacts

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania said she regrets how things ended on Season 14. The cast is pretty much split in half — those who support OG Teresa Giudice, and those who support her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga. Things were so divided at the end of the season that Bravo executive producer Andy Cohen decided not to host a traditional reunion after the season.

Note the Season 14 finale photos below of Catania sitting by herself.

Catania said “there’s always hope” of the two sides coming together, but Cohen said there’s no chance of Giudice and Gorga reconciling.

While Bravo and Cohen are keeping the lineup for Season 15 a secret, Catania has been putting her best foot forward as seen above and below in two stunning red dresses with plunging necklines.

With the balcony shot above (which was taken at Asbury Ocean Club Hotel along the Jersey Shore), Catania wrote: “Last weekend’s golden hour glam for an unforgettable night.” Giudice replied with three red heart emojis. (Note: Catania gave fellow RHONJ star Jennifer Aydin credit for her big hoop earrings.)

When Catania dropped the photo above, fellow reality TV star and real estate agent Chrishell Stause (Selling Sunset) replied: “You now own the color RED😍😍😍😍 it’s yours. I don’t make the rules.”