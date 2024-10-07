Kiernan Shipka Stuns in Black Bikini Lace Dress, “Gorgeous”

Hollywood star Kiernan Shipka (Twisters, Mad Men, Swimming with Sharks, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) turned heads in Paris, France this week in a stunning black bikini top, tie-front dress with a plunging neckline and black lace trim by fashion power house Nina Ricci.

The 24-year-old blonde beauty captioned the tres chic photo: “Always here for Harris in Paris…”

Note: Harris Reed is the creative director of Nina Ricci.

Shipka’s fans are going wild over the lingerie look. More than one replied: “Gorgeous!”

Get ready to see more of Shipka: she will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming holiday comedy Red One with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (Jumanji), Chris Evans (Captain America) and Lucy Liu (Kill Bill, Vol. 1).

‘Red One’ is the code name for Santa Claus (JK Simmons, Whiplash) who has been kidnapped. Johnson plays a North Pole security agent who teams up with a bounty hunter (Evans) to find Santa and save Christmas. Bonus: Bonnie Hunt (Jerry Maguire) plays Mrs. Clause.

Red One is scheduled for a November 15 release.