Eva Longoria Stuns in Strapless Sheer Dress, “A Real Success”

Hollywood star Eva Longoria (Flamin’ Hot, Only Murders in the Building, Desperate Housewives) is in Paris, France this week. As seen below, Longoria turned heads on the red carpet in a stunning strapless sheer dress. She said the event — the 12th Global Gift Gala which took place at the iconic Four Seasons Hotel on George V — “was a real success.”

Note: In the first photo above, Longoria laughs with French comedian and actress Florence Foresti, recipient of the Global Gift Humanitarian Award “for her outstanding philanthropic work and commitment to social causes.”

Speaking of success, Longoria also posed for the cover of Success magazine’s November/December “Changemakers” Issue, as seen above an unbuttoned leather shirt dress.

Get ready to see more of Longoria: she will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming musical comedy Christmas Karma — a modern twist on Charles Dickens’s A Christmas Carol. Gurinder Chadha (Bend It Like Beckham) directs.

The Big Bang Theory star Kunal Nayyar, below, who stars as Scrooge, said: “To explore a beloved holiday tale through the eyes of an immigrant story (much like my own) is exactly the kind of movie that I believe will resonate with so many of us who are searching for the meaning of home. It takes a visionary like Gurinder to take a chance on a story like this, and I am humbled to be a part of it.”

Christmas Karma, which is scheduled for a December 2025 release, also stars Boy George (Culture Club), Billy Porter (Kinky Boots), and Hugh Bonneville (Downton Abbey), among others.