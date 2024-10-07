Zoe Saldana Stuns in Navel-Plunging Sheer Lace Dress, “Wow This Whole Look”

Get ready to see more of Hollywood movie star Zoe Saldana (Guardians of the Galaxy, Avatar). The raven-haired beauty is promoting her new film, Emilia Perez. As seen below at the Mill Valley Film Festival in Los Angeles, Saldana turned heads on the red carpet in a sheer black lace dress with buttons opening down to her navel.

Saldana’s fans are going wild over her new fashion-forward ensemble. As one replied: “Wow this whole look.”

With her co-stars Adriana Paz (below, left in white) and Karla Sofia Gascón (right in red) who plays the titular character, Saldana accepted the Mill Valley Film Festival Award for Outstanding Ensemble Performance on behalf of the entire crew of Emilia Perez.

Saldana wore a brighter, bolder red dress with a navel-plunging neckline to the premiere of Emilia Perez at the New York Film Festival, see below.

In Emilia Perez, Saldana plays Rita Moro Castro, a lawyer who “receives an unexpected offer to help a feared cartel boss retire from his business and disappear forever by becoming the woman he’s always dreamed of being.” Pop star Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building) plays the sexy blonde, Jessi.

Emilia Perez will be released via Netflix on November 13. Trailer below.