Julianne Hough Stuns in Strapless Corset Dress, “Intimate Moments”

When not co-hosting Season 33 of Dancing with the Stars with fellow Mirror Ball trophy winner Alfonso Ribeiro (America’s Funniest Videos, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air), professional dancer Julianne Hough is often modeling.

When the blonde beauty shared the stunning photos above and below, of her striking a pose in a gold, strapless corset dress with a sheer slit that ran from her navel to her ankle, she captioned it: “Intimate moments captured” and tagged fashion photographer Elias Tahan.

Get ready to see more of Hough: in addition to promoting her debut novel, Everything We Never Knew with Rule author Ellen Goodlett, Hough continues to pursue her acting career. The Rock of Ages star will appear next on the big screen in Maggie Gyllenhaal‘s upcoming musical drama/horror film, The Bride!

The Bride! is inspired by James Whale’s 1935 film Bride of Frankenstein, which is adapted from Mary Shelley’s legendary 1818 novel Frankenstein.

In Gyllenhaal’s film (she wrote the script, directs and produces), Jessie Buckley plays the titular character, a companion to Frankenstein’s monster (Christian Bale). Penelope Cruz, Annette Bening, Gyllenhaal’s real life husband Peter Sarsgaard, and her brother Jake Gyllenhaal, co-star. The Bride! is scheduled for a September 26, 2025 release.