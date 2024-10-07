Heather Dubrow Stuns in Bodycon Mini Dress, “You Look Like Sandra Bullock!”

Heather Dubrow Stuns in Bodycon Mini Dress, “You Really Look Like Sandra Bullock Here!”

Heather Dubrow Stuns in Rihanna Bodycon Mini Dress

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Heather Dubrow turned heads in a light green floral bodycon mini dress with open-toe stilettos when she arrived at her co-star Shannon Storms Beador‘s birthday party which was held at The Tea House on Los Rios.

With the photos below, Dubrow reported: “Wearing florals and starting the celebration for Shannon Beador’s big birthday!” Beador turned 60.

The wife of plastic surgeon Dr. Terry Dubrow warned RHOC fans about the episode (which captured the party) before its premiere: “Some fences are mended and friendships solidified… and some are just starting to crack🤦🏻‍♀️😱.”

Dubrow’s fans approve of the dress — which is by Rihanna’s fashion label Fenty — including her husband who replied: “A true timeless beauty.”

One fan noted a resemblance to Hollywood movie star Sandra Bullock (below) and wrote: “Omg I can’t believe no one has said this but you really look like Sandra bullock here!! Especially in the first pic.”

More than one RHOC fan voiced their disapproval of Dubrow socializing with co-star Tamra Judge, who also wore a light blue floral mini dress to Beador’s party.

As one fan replied to Dubrow: “Great picture other than Tamara!! She needs to get off this show.” Another wrote: “Pls dont be friends with Tamra. U r such a class lady and she is quite the opposite.”

Dubrow’s fans prefer to see her having fun with non-RHOC celebrities including mega pop star Sabrina Carpenter and The Masked Singer panelist Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, as seen above at celebrity hair stylist Scott King’s wedding. (That black mini dress with the sheer skirt Dubrow is wearing is Givenchy.)

New episodes of Season 18 of The Real Housewives of Orange County air Thursdays at 9 pm ET on Bravo.