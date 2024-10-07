Gwyneth Paltrow Celebrates With Bikini Pic, “Beyond”

Hollywood star turned entrepreneurial CEO Gwyneth Paltrow (Shakespeare in Love, Seven, The Royal Tenenbaums) celebrated her sixth year wedding anniversary last week with her husband, TV writer, director, producer Brad Falchuk (9-1-1, American Horror Story, Scream Queens, Glee).

Paltrow shared her anniversary joy with her millions of followers on Instagram with the photo below, which features the blonde beauty in a black bikini, leaning on a paddleboard and kissing Falchuk.

The woman who took the photo, venture capitalist Juliet de Baubigny, who became “godmother” to Paltrow and helped her monetize her lifestyle-and-wellness e-commerce business Goop, replied: “Beyond” with a series of red heart emojis. Paltrow replied, “thanks for snapping the pic!”

As seen in the photos above, Paltrow is now celebrating her 52nd birthday in Paris, France. Swipe to slide #6 to see Paltrow with her husband at a tres chic restaurant.

Paltrow’s famous friends — including actresses Charlize Theron, Michelle Pfeiffer, Reese Witherspoon, Naomi Watts, Mindy Kaling, Molly Shannon — are chiming in with birthday wishes and former REM lead singer Michael Stipe replied: “That face. I love you so much” with a series of heart emojis.

Get ready to see more of Paltrow, the Libra just launched the second installment of Goop x CB2 furniture, which she calls ” modern heirlooms, inspired by Italian mid-century design and the elegance found in Parisian hôtel particuliers.”

She added about the collection: “Contrast piping, patinaed brass caps, an unexpected mix of materiality… When placed together, they give a home that authentic, hard to achieve collected feeling.”