Melissa Gorga Stuns in Sheer Lace Bodysuit in DC, “The Congress America Needs”

Four stars from the Real Housewives Bravo reality TV franchise hit the nation’s capitol this weekend. As seen in the photos below, all four — Lisa Barlow (Salt Lake City), Dorinda Medley (New York City), Melissa Gorga (New Jersey), and Karen Huger (Potomac) — had a blast together.

Swipe to see more photos of Gorga flaunting that sheer black lace bodysuit and black vegan leather joggers ensemble.

Fans are chiming in with compliments including “Everyone looks amazing” and missing Real Housewives stars including Jersey girls Marjorie Josephs and Dolores Catania are replying: “What a crew!”

One adoring and clever fan replied: “This is the congress America needs and deserves.” Gorga replied with an applauding hands emoji.

Executive producer Andy Cohen, who said Season 15 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey is in the works but wouldn’t reveal the full cast yet, did go on the record and say “there’s no hope” for a reconciliation between OG Teresa Giudice and her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga.

Gorga has made it clear in interviews that she would like to return for Season 15 but won’t if Giudice returns because, in Gorga’s words, that’s “toxic sh*t.”

If Gorga doesn’t return to RHONJ for Season 15, she will likely spend more time filling her clothing boutique, Envy, with more fashion-forward outfits as seen below in New York City at Fashion Week.