Alyssa Milano Shares Tearjerker Tony Danza Photos, “My Sweet TV Dad”

Former child star Alyssa Milano got her big break in the entertainment business when she landed the role of Samantha Micelli on the hit TV series Who’s the Boss?

Taxi star Tony Danza starred as Sam’s single father, a retired baseball player from New York who moves to Connecticut to become the housekeeper for Angela Bower (Judith Light), a successful advertising executive.

After eight seasons, Who’s the Boss? ended in 1992. Three decades later and Milano and Danza are still in touch and supporting each other’s new endeavors.

As seen below, Danza attended a performance of Chicago on Broadway, where Milano is playing the infamous Roxie Hart.

Milano wrote an emotional note with the photos: “My sweet TV dad. He came to see us. He was the loudest and first to laugh. He stood for the entire cast. And I love him for all of it.” Their Who’s the Boss? co-star Danny Pintauro (who played Angela’s son, Jonathan) replied: “How wonderful!!!! Wish I could come!!!!”

Fans of both Milano and Danza are chiming in with compliments about the reunion. One replied, “there is so much tenderness and sweetness between you two.” Another agreed and wrote: “I love how he looks at you in the 4th pic.” And another replied: “The 5th photo makes me so nostalglic that my tears flow.”

As seen in the photos above, Milano came to see Danza perform at the famous cabaret venue, Cafe Carlyle in Manhattan. Danza wrote: “My forever tv daughter. Love you Alyssa Milano and thank you for coming to my show. Can’t wait to see you in Chicago on Broadway!!!!!”

Danza’s old Taxi friends — Christopher Lloyd and Judd Hirsch — came to the Carlyle show, too. See below.