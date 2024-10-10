Alicia Vikander Stuns in Plunging Dress After Baby #2 With Michael Fassbender

Swedish-born Hollywood star Alicia Vikander is known for her roles in movies including Ex Machina, The Danish Girl, Jason Bourne, Tomb Raider, and The Green Knight, among others.

At home with her husband of seven years, actor Michael Fassbender (12 Years a Slave, Inglourious Basterds, Jane Eyre, X-Men) she’s also known for her role as a mom to two boys. The glamorous couple quietly welcomed their second child earlier this year.

Get ready to see more of the dynamic Vikander. As seen above and below, the 36-year-old brunette beauty is turning heads at the Zurich Film Festival in a stunning black dress with a white ruffle and plunging neckline by Louis Vuitton.

At the film festival, Vikander accepted the prestigious Golden Eye Award, see below.

A loyal fan of Louis Vuitton, Vikander also turned heads at the French design house’s show during Paris Fashion Week, see below.

Vikander is promoting her new film, The Assessment, with Elizabeth Olsen and Himesh Patel. Set in the near future where parenthood is controlled, the sci-fi movie follows a couple’s seven-day assessment for the right to have a child. Bonus: Minnie Driver co-stars.