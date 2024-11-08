Carrie Underwood Hits Music Festival Favored by Ivanka Trump

Country music star and new American Idol judge Carrie Underwood is reminding fans that she will perform at the Country Bay Music Festival in Miami (at the Miami Marine Stadium) on Saturday, November 9.

With the promotional photos below, Underwood wrote: “Looking forward to seeing you all tomorrow.”

The Country Bay Music Festival is taking advantage of the timing of the festival — just four days after Election Day — to remind its fans that the daughter of re-elected Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump, brought her son to last year’s festival.

With the photo below of the former White House senior advisor — wearing a sleeveless denim crop top and matching jeans — Country Bay Music Festival wrote: “Flashback to #CBMF23 – Even @ivankatrump’s got a soft spot for country tunes!🎶 What else do you have in common with her? Find out at #CBMF24 this weekend! 🤠”

More than one fan admitted that they, at first glance, thought Trump was country singer Lainey Wilson.

Another fan, presumably not a MAGA supporter, noted that Trump’s son is “the only kid that has 2 mugshots of grandpas” with a laughing/crying emoji.

In May, a New York jury found Donald Trump guilty of 34 felony counts of falsified business records. In 2005, Ivanka Trump’s father-in-law, Charles Kushner, was convicted of illegal campaign contributions, tax evasion, and witness tampering, and was sentenced to two years in prison. In 2020, Trump pardoned Kushner, and in 2023, Kushner donated $1 million to a Trump Super PAC.