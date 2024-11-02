Emilia Clarke Peels Off Marvel Mask at Birthday Party, ‘Criminal’

Hollywood star Emilia Clarke, who was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award four times for her role as Daenerys Targaryen in the series Game of Thrones, has been busy working on her new series, Criminal. Based on characters from Marvel’s Criminal comic books, the movie is an inter-generational story about criminal families connected through a series of murders.

As seen in the video below, on the set of Criminal on her birthday (October 23), the 38-year-old star was celebrated with a large sheet cake with lighted candles and the universal Happy Birthday song.

When it came time to blow out the candles, Clarke (in her Criminal black jumpsuit) pulled off her hot pink knitted mask and tried her best.

Emilia Clarke celebrating her birthday on the set of Criminal, 28-10-2024



Emilia Clarke celebrating her birthday on the set of Criminal, 28-10-2024

Clarke captioned the video: “Night shoots but make it birthday shaped.”

The series premiere of Criminal will be released on Amazon Prime on March 1, 2025. Clarke’s co-stars include Charlie Hunnam (Sons of Anarchy) who plays Leo Patterson, and Luke Evans (Beauty and the Beast) who plays Tracy Lawless. Adria Arjona (Blink Twice) is Greta, and Richard Jenkins (The Shape of Water) is Ivan.

Get ready to see more of Clarke: she’s also providing the voice of The Queen of Hearts in the upcoming animated holiday movie, The Night Before Christmas, with Simone Ashley (Bridgerton) who is the voice of Alice in Wonderland. See below. Bonus: Gerard Butler is Saint Nick.