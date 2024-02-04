Amanda Kloots Stuns in Skintight Red Catsuit at Grammys

TV personality and professional dancer Amanda Kloots is one of the first to arrive on the red carpet of the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The blonde beauty co-host from The Talk is turning heads in a skintight red sequin catsuit and matching stilettos.

Above and below: Amanda Kloots arrives at The 66th Annual Grammy Awards, Photo: Francis Specker/CBS

Above: Lady in Red Amanda Kloots arrives at The 66th Annual Grammy Awards, Photo: Francis Specker/CBS

Kloots turned heads at the Clive Davis pre-Grammys party too, as seen below in a tiny strapless mini dress with a silver lining by fashion designer Lee Petra Grebenau.

Get ready to see more celebrities in fashion-forward ensembles including Grammy winner and current nominee SZA, who’s up for nine Grammys tonight and who will perform live on stage at “Music’s Biggest Night.”

Trevor Noah hosts the event on CBS; other musical performers include Burna Boy, Luke Combs, Billie Eilish, Billy Joel, Dua Lipa, Joni Mitchell, Olivia Rodrigo, Travis Scott and U2.

The 66th Annual Grammy Awards will broadcast live on Sunday, February 4 at 8 pm ET on CBS.