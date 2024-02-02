Val Kilmer Is Selling His Paintings, “Let My Artwork Be Your Wingman”

Hollywood movie star Val Kilmer is known for a variety of roles in movies including Oliver Stone‘s The Doors (as Jim Morrison), Tombstone, True Romance, Heat, and Joel Schumacher’s Batman Forever (as Batman). But Kilmer’s role as U.S. Navy pilot LT Tom “Iceman” Kazansky in the Top Gun movies with Tom Cruise is arguably his most popular. (Kilmer reprised the role in an affecting turn for the 2022 sequel, Top Gun: Maverick.)

In the original, Iceman is one of Top Gun’s students and Maverick’s rival-turned-wingman. Below is the memorable scene when the two hotshots tell each other, “You can be a wingman anytime.”

In aviation, a wingman “is the pilot of a secondary aircraft providing support or protection to a primary aircraft in a potentially dangerous situation, traditionally flying in formation to the side and slightly behind the primary craft.” In slang, a wingman is one who helps a friend with romantic relationships.

Kilmer, who spends more time in his art studio than on a movie set these day, has announced on social media that some of artwork is for sale. With just two weeks left before Valentine’s Day, Kilmer is pitching his artwork as the ideal Valentine’s Day gift.

It’s almost Valentines day!

What’s your gift plan? Roses that wither away?

I have a better idea, let my artwork be your wingman this Valentine’s Day.

I hope you LOVE this just as much as I do.

Happy VALentine’s Day,

♥️ Valhttps://t.co/2rESV9FuXj pic.twitter.com/hWiEdPGvrT — Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) January 19, 2024

