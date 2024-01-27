Trump’s Ex-Wife Flaunts New Modeling Photos, “I Turned 30 Again!”

The name Marla Maples, the second ex-wife of former president Donald Trump, is resurfacing in the media as clips of Trump’s video deposition in the E. Jean Carroll legal case are being circulated again. (In the deposition, Trump initially misidentified Carroll as his ex-wife, the former model Maples, in a decades-old photograph. He also, even though he mistook his accuser for his ex-wife, asserted that the former was not his type.)

Donald Trump mistakes photo of E Jean Carroll for Marla Maples in a sworn video deposition. So much for her "not being his type."



[On Friday, a jury ordered Trump to pay $83.3 million for defaming Carroll — $65 million for punitive damages and $18.3 million in compensatory damages for her suffering.]

Trump married Maples, who gave birth to their daughter Tiffany Trump two months prior to their wedding, in 1993. Maples was pregnant with Tiffany before turning 30 (see yellow bathing suit photo above).

Now 60, Maples continues to model. She captioned the series: “Sharing photos of a shoot with Fadil Berisha just weeks before I turned “30 again,” with a winking emoji.

Maples also added a list of personal affirmations including “I strive to be the calm in the storm… believing I am purposed for this time.”