Bette Midler Warns About Trump’s Secret Weapon: “Gonna Get Chokeslammed”

Singer/actress Bette Midler (Hocus Pocus, The First Wives Club, The Rose, Beaches, Ruthless People) is three quarters of the way to becoming one of the few EGOTs in Hollywood: an entertainer who has won a Grammy, Emmy, Tony and Oscar. Midler has won three Grammys, three Emmys, two Tonys, and has been nominated for two Academy Awards.

When not on stage or raising money for the non-profit organization she founded (New York Restoration Project), Midler is often sharing her (Democratic) political views and criticizing Donald Trump on social media.

Midler recently shared a photo of Steven Cheung (below), Trump’s 2024 campaign spokesman, who also worked on Trump’s 2016 and 2020 presidential elections. Cheung left his job as director of communications at the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) to join Team Trump in 2016.

This is #StevenCheung, former PR guy for the Ultimate Fighting Championship machine. He’s #Trump’s secret weapon. He creates and delivers all the verbal ugliness Trump uses to attack his opponents. Obviously, Democrats better raid the PR bench at WWE and AEW, or they’re gonna… pic.twitter.com/v3DfwOFYjL — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) January 24, 2024

Midler wrote about Cheung on X: “He’s Trump’s secret weapon. He creates and delivers all the verbal ugliness Trump uses to attack his opponents. Obviously, Democrats better raid the PR bench at WWE and AEW, or they’re gonna get chokeslammed. Civility is life support this election cycle.“

Note: Cheung is also the communications director of Trump’s MAGA Inc. super PAC.