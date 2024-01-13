Reese Witherspoon Stuns in Strapless Red Berry Dress

Hollywood movie star Reese Witherspoon (Walk the Line, Legally Blonde, Election) turned heads on the red carpet at the recent American Film Institute event. The Oscar winner wore a white strapless dress with a red berry print by fashion power house Dior and a pair of black stilettos.

With the photos below, Witherspoon wrote: “I loved celebrating all the best movies and TV shows of the year with American Film Institute. It’s always a highlight to hear about the wonderful work that AFI does to educate students about the art of filmmaking.”

Get ready to see more of Witherspoon: The Morning Show star is reprising her iconic role as Elle Woods for Legally Blonde 3, and she’s working on a Disney Junior animated series called Tiny Trailblazers.

Fans are also eager to see Witherspoon on the big screen with Saturday Night Live alum Will Ferrell in the movie You’re Cordially Invited. She plays the protagonist, a woman who’s planning her sister’s wedding, who discovers that the wedding venue has been double-booked by the father (Ferrell) of another bride-to-be. Hilarity ensues.